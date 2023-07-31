FIFA WWC: Group B Results And Table After Nigeria And Australia Grabbed The Round Of 16 Tickets

In the ongoing Women’s World Cup, after the Group B matches, the eligible teams will advance to the next round after a final group stage match.

After co-hosts Australia’s phenomenal performance in the group final match of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, defeating Olympic champions Canada was a great scene for many football fans. Former Manchester City women’s midfielder Rudd opened the scoring for Australia in the sixth minute to give Australia hope in a much-needed group break. Rado doubled Australia’s lead in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 and the match ended at half-time. Fowler’s goal in the 58th minute completely shook the Canadians and seemed like a big payoff, but the Canadians kept fighting. The game ended in disgrace for Canada, but Cutley added salt to Canada’s injuries in injury time to make it 4-0.

Nigeria in Africa did not lose the group game after opposing the unhappy Irish teams in the last group game. Uchenna Kanu gives Nigeria a game after creating several chances, but Courtney’s world-class save denies the African side. They ended goalless at other venues, but good results came as Nigeria progressed to the last 16.

In the end, host nation Australia eliminated the humbled Canada Women in the final match of the group stage. Nigerian Super Falcons are also drawn against Irish Women to advance to the next round. The Nigerian Super Falcons are set to face England, Denmark, and China in the 2nd round of the competition. How far can Nigeria go in this competition? Share your thoughts.

Entertainment/Facts (

)