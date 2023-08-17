FIFA WWC: Golden Boot Race After The Semi Final Game Were Played

Only few Players can give Japan’s Miyawaza a run for the Golden Boot Award which is already written in her way for scoring 5 goals even when Japan are no more in the competition.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati has been a great asset to the Spaniards in the on going competition and aside scoring 3 goals so far, she has also had plenty chances created to help Spain sail through to the final game of the World Cup. Barcelona’s Bonmati only need to score 2 goals to beat Japan’s Miyazawa as she has more assist than the Asian woman. There is no giving up for the prolific midfielder for those who have seen her play in this competition and for those who knows her worth with the Barcelona Team. She will definitely play till the end to challenge for the Golden Boot. Spain will face England in the final game and nothing seems impossible for her.

Sweden’s Ilestedt scored her 4th goal against Japan women to eliminate the former champion. Although she couldn’t make it to the final game after Spain’s victory but having the privilege to play against Co-hosts Australia in the 3rd placed game can easily add to her goals tally, especially if she’s able to score 2. She could as well be crowned the top scorer, only if she made it pass Miyazawa. Who says Sweden Women can’t have something out of this tournament? Impossible is nothing.

England’s Lauren Hemp is also playing in the final game against Spain with her 3 goals. She can as well score more against Spain in the final game. The City Player will need 3 goals to make it 6 before going ahead of Miyawaza because she will be playing more games since they both have same assist number.

Spain’s Hermoso Redondo and England’s Russo are also Contenders based on their goals tally. Who are you rooting for since we now have loads of Players looking to overtake Miyawaza? Share your thoughts

