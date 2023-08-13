FIFA WWC: Golden Boot Race After All Quarter Final Games Were Played

The Golden Boot race at the ongoing FIFA women’s World Cup seems to be a little stable even after all quarter final games were played.

After Former Champions Japan Women were eliminated by Sweden Women in the competition, Miyazawa still maintain the leading position on the Golden Boot Award log with 5 goals after playing just 5 games. Although the articulate striker couldn’t score against Sweden, she still stands to be overthrown on the log.

France’s Kadidiatou Diani is also out of the competition just as Germany’s Alexandra Popp who also has 4 goals. Diani’s brilliance was highly adored by many but France’s elimination was highly discouraging and painful after losing to Co-hosts Australia on Penalty shootout. Popp on the other hand will be counting her loss because she never even get to play in the knockout stage and yet had 4 wasted goals which amounts to nothing for her in the tournament. It could have been better for the German if she had made it to the knockout stage.

Loads of hope for Spain’s Aitana Bonmati and Jenni Hermoso who both have 3 goals each as they will get to play in the semi finals after beating previous Finalist Netherlands Women in the quarterfinals. The duo have better chance than teammate Redondo based on their assists and ability to start every game ahead of others. The duo will surely need 2 goals each to be on same Level as Miyazawa, who doesn’t have any chance to add to her goals.

Which of these women do you think can overtake Popp and Miyazawa as the competition progresses? The individual award matters to many.

Tosyyn (

)