FIFA WWC: Favourite Nations To Win In Their Round Of 16 Matches

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will go down as one of the best tournaments ever in the competition’s history. After the completion of the group stage matches, the 32 qualified national teams participating have been trimmed to down to 16 for the next phase of the tournament as the battle for glory begins to intensify for those still in the running.

As you know, the entire bracket has already been predetermined by FIFA ahead of the tournament with only the slots needed to be filled in by the final group stage finishes.

From this round onwards, there will be no second chances for any team as the tournament becomes a straight knockout battle — win or go home.

The matchups in the Round of 16 is going to be involving teams who finished first in their groups versus teams who finished second in other groups.

Who ever wins the match with either in regular time or in extra-time and penalties will qualify for the quarterfinals.

World Cup Round of 16 Ties & Prediction

Switzerland VS Spain

Spain have never made it past the round of 16 in the history of the Women’s World Cup and it will be extremely difficult to imagine them changing rewriting history against a Swiss team that has been incredible in this tournament.

Prediction: Switzerland to win and qualify.

Japan VS Norway

According to many fans all over the world, Japan have been the best team in this competition so far. Facing a Norway team that barley made it out of the group should be an easy route to the quarterfinals for the Asian giants.

Prediction: Japan to win and qualify.

Netherlands VS South Africa

Bayana Bayana rewrote history when they went from being winless in the World Cup and never making it out of the group stages to beating Italy and making the knockout stages for the first time ever. Unfortunately for the African side, they are up against a Dutch team that are absolutely flying in this competition.

Prediction: Netherlands to win and qualify.

Sweden VS USA

It must be said the The United States haven’t been as impressive as we expected them to be at this tournament. Despite that, their experience and pedigree in the competition makes them the favourite against a Swedish team that has been very impressive. It will be very interesting to see how this match goes.

Prediction: USA to win and qualify.

England VS Nigeria

The Super Falcons stunned the world when they made it out of their group as the least ranked nation. They face current European Champions and red hot Lionesses who have won all 3 of their matches inspired by Lauren James. It is hard to see Nigeria surviving this fixture.

Prediction: England win and qualify.

Australia VS Denmark

The host nation, Australia survived a scare in the group stages and eventually finished as group winners. With the possibility of having Sam Kerr on action, they are going to be expected to beat Denmark.

Prediction: Australia win and qualify.

Colombia VS Jamaica

Jamaica did the unexpected when they made it out of their group at the expense of Brazil. This time around, they will be up against the South American Women’s Champions and it will be interesting to see how they perform.

Prediction: Colombia win and qualify.

France VS Morocco

Morocco made history at the World Cup after they made it out of the group stages in their very first attempt. Having lost 6-0 to Germany in their opening match, they bounced back and recorded two wins out of two to achieve this incredible feat.

Prediction: France win and qualify.

Be advised that these predictions are purely based on personal analysis using the stats and records. But this is football and anything can happen. So it wouldn’t be be surprising if we have some shocking results in the round of 16 tie.

