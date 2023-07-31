FIFA WWC Day 3:Group B Results And Table After Nigeria And Australia Grabbed The Round Of 16 Tickets

Group B games in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup have been concluded and the worthy Teams are already in the next Round after the final showdown in the Group stage.

Beating Olympics Champions Canada was a great scene to behold for many football fans after co-hosts Australia Women did the unbelievable in their last Group game in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup. Former Man City Women’s midfielder Rado opened scoring for Australia in the 6th minute to set their hopes alive since they needed the game to move out of the Group. Rado doubled Australia’s lead in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 as the game closed for the interval. Fowler’s goal in the 58th minute totally unsettled Canada Women as it looked huge to payback even though they were still fighting hard. Catley added salt on Canada’s injury at stoppage time to make it 4-0 as the game ended in shame for Canada

African side Nigeria refused to lose a game in their Group assignment after pulling another draw against the unfortunate Ireland team in their final Group game. After making few chances, Uchenna Kanu was going to give Nigeria their opener but a World class save by Courtney denied the African side. It ended Goalless in the other venue but it was a good result for Nigeria, as they qualify for the round of 16.

In the end, Co-hosts Australia condemned Canada Women to the exit door after being humiliated in their final Group game. Nigeria Super Falcons also scale through to the next phase following Their draw with Ireland Women. Nigeria Super Falcons will be prepared to face England, Denmark and China in the second round of the competition. How far can Nigeria go in this competition? Share your thoughts

Tosyyn (

)