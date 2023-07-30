FIFA WWC Day 3: Results And Final Table After New Zealand Lost The Ticket To Norway

Day 3 games of the FIFA Women’s World Cup started with Group A that has the Co-hosts New Zealand as a contender. The games were simultaneously played as usual with the Last group game but there was a major panic as the results were obtained.

Norway Women broke the heart of many as they denied Co-hosts a big chance of grabbing the Round of 16 tickets which many had expected would be delivered. Norway’s Haug opened goal scoring against the Philippines Women just 6 minutes into the game. Although the Philippines tried to change the face of the game but Haug doubled Norway’s lead 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. Barca’s Graham Hansen scored Norway’s third in the 32st minute to seal the half as the Philippines looks exhausted and unambitious. Just 3 minutes into the second half Barker gifted Norway a gift of a goal after putting one in her own net to make it 4-0, compounding the pressure on Co-hosts New Zealand in the other venue. Reiten’s made it 5-0 from penalty spot for Norway as confusion emanated in the Philippines half. Harrison was shown a Red card in the 67th minute to reduce the Philippines to 10 Women after a foul on Norway’s Bjelde. Haug completed her Hat-trick in added time to give Norway a commanding 6-0 victory in their last game.

New Zealand couldn’t make the difference expected of them as Co-hosts in their last game of the Group which happened to be their last of the competition. The Switzerland Women were well prepared for this game going by their tactical discipline and concentration. Few chances were made from both sides but no goals were recorded. The second half was no exemption as New Zealand forcefully made their first shot on target inside the 70th minute. The game ended Goalless against all odds as New Zealand failed to score a goal.

Switzerland finished on the top of Group A table with 5 points while Norway picked the second ticket to the Round of 16 after humiliating the Phillipines. New Zealand Women became the first Host to be eliminated in the Group stage since the competition was staged by FIFA. How far can Norway go in this tournament? Share your thoughts

