FIFA WWC Day 3: Group C Results And Final Table After Spain Lost And Zambia Won Their Game

Last Group C games were played simultaneously in venues and the results came with huge shock after results flew in from the venues. Former Champions Japan were super good while Zambia got their own win ever at this level.

Spain and Japan Women didn’t really have a lot to play for after winning their first 2 games. Miyawaza Scored the opening goal in the 12th minute to welcome Spain women to reality, even though Spain rested some Players. Japan’s Ueki launched the second goal in the 29th minute to make it 2-0 while Miyazawa completed her brace in the 40th minute to seal the half at 3-0. Tanaka’s 82nd minute strike settled the game for Japan as they beat the European football powerhouse by 4-0 in their last Group game.

Zambia Women got their first World Cup win in the Women category when they face Costa Rica in their last Group game which also doubled as their last game. Mweemba opened scoring for the African side just 3 minutes into the game. However, Banda doubled Zambia’s lead from the penalty spot making it 0-2 for the Black Women. Costa Rica’s Herrera pulled a goal back for Costa Rica Women to give them a hope of a comeback, about 2 minutes into the second half but they fought till the regulation time lapsed only to be shocked by a late goal by Rachael Kundananji with her late strike to make it 1-3 at full time.

Japan got all 9 points to proceed to next round while Spain follows with 6 points. Although Zambia won but it wasn’t enough to go through to the next phase of the competition. It’s over for Costa and Zambia as They finally missed out on chance to play in the Round of 16. Japan will face Norway while Spain women will entertain Switzerland in the Round of 16. How far can Spain go in this competition especially after the disgraceful loss? Share your thoughts

