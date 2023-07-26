FIFA WWC Day 2: Group C Results And Table After Spain And Japan Grabbed Tickets To The Round Of 16

Group C games for Day 2 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup went as predicted. Former Champions Japan continue to live up to contention, as Spain Women are not slowing down either.

After trashing African side Zambia by 5-0, the 2011 edition Champions Japan continue to dig for glory as they humiliate Costa Rica Women in their second Group game. There were few wasted chances but Naomoto’s 25th minute strike opened scoring for the Asian side. However, the South Americans side Costa Rica Women couldn’t do much as Aoba Fujino doubled Japan’s lead 2 minutes after, to close the half with a win. The second half had some sparks but then the Japanese defended well as much as they attacked. It ended the Asians’ way with qualifications spot sealed.

Spain Women built on their opening game 3-0 victory over Costa Rica Women to launch another tactical assault on African side Zambia that had earlier suffered a humiliating 5 goals from Japan. Abelleira stunning strike in the 9th minute from Hermoso’s assist, put the Spaniards in the lead. Just 4 minutes after the opener, Jenni Hermoso herself put a fine header behind the net of the Africans to make it 2-0 for the hungry Spain Women. The second half saw few changes from both sides but Zambia couldn’t just keep up with the Spaniard’s pace as Redondo Scored Spain’s 3rd goal which was complemented almost immediately by Hermoso to make it 4-0 as Zambia suffered heavily. The VAR gave the 5th goal to Spain after Alba Redondo got her 2nd goal that looked like she was on offside position in the 85th minute. Levante’s Alba Redondo shine while Madrid CFF’s Rachel of Zambia suffered a huge humiliation. It ended 5-0 as Spain qualified for next phase.

Goals difference put Spain at the top of Group C Table while Japan settled for second spot with fewer goals but same point as the leader. Zambia are the first African side to exit the championship while Costa Rica Women followed as the first American side. How far do you see Spain and Japan go in this competition? They look like threats. Share your thoughts

Tosyyn (

)