FIFA WWC: 3 Hat-trick Scorers After The Group Stage Games Were Played

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been filled with loads of drama since it started on August 20, 2023. Only 3 Players have scored Hat-trick in the Group stage but only 2 of the big stars made it to the round of 16.

Sophie Haug of Norway is a Hat-trick scorer in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Norwegian put 3 whopping goals in the Phillipines’ net in their 6-0 victory in Group A games, leading the park and establishing their presence in Tournament. She scored in the 6th, 16th and 90th minutes against Philippines. However, Norway shall be entertaining Japan in Round of 16 on Saturday as 2 great Teams lock horns to battle for the quarter finals ticket.

Unfortunately for Ary Borges, she won’t be playing in the Round of 16 for Brazil in the on going competition because Brazil have been bundled out after their Goalless draw with Jamaica Women. Borges scored her Hat-trick in the 19th, 39th and 70th minutes against Panama Women in Brazil’s 4-0 victorious show against their fellow American side. Ary Borges’ won’t be adding to her goals tally in this competition following Brazil’s exit.

France’s Kadidiatou Diani scored a nice goal and 2 penalty kicks against Panama Women in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup. The PSG striker, punished the Panama Women 28th , 37th and 52nd minutes to help France humiliate Panama Women by 6-3. France Women will definitely be expecting more goals by Diani in the Round of 16 when they face African side, Morocco who are Debutant in the competition.

Which of the 2 Players do you think can score another Hat-trick in the knockout stages?

