FIFA Women’s World Cup unveils new ball to be used in the last 4 matches of the tournament.

FIFA Women’s World Cup has taken to social media to unveil the new ball that will be used in the last four matches of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament in New Zealand and Australia.

Confirming the new ball that will be used in both Semifinals matches, third place and final game of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, FIFA Women’s World Cup posted on Facebook: “Take a look at the Adidas Oceanuz Final ball, ready for the last four #FIFAWWC games.”

On Monday, FIFA unveils the new Oceanuz final pro official match ball to be used in the Semifinals, third place playoff and the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

However, as it has become customary in football, some design elements have changed on the ball as the tournament approaches the climax.

The original Oceanuz was released ahead of the showpiece event and was the ninth successive football Adidas has produced for the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

