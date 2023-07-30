FIFA Women’s World Cup table and top scorers after Norway won 6-0 and Morocco secured a 1-0 victory

Norway Women’s national team booked their spot in the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday morning, following their remarkable 6-0 victory over Philippines Women’s national team in their last group stage game.

Norway Women’s national team were not impressive in their first two matches, but they were able to record a convincing victory over their opponent on Sunday.

A hat-trick from Sophie Roman Haug, and a goal each from Caroline Hansen, Guro Reiten and an own goal from Alicia Barker gave Norway Women’s national team a remarkable victory.

Switzerland Women’s national team finished at the top spot of group A table with 5 points from 3 matches played, Norway Women’s national team finished at the second spot with 4 points, New Zealand Women’s national team finished at the third spot with 4 points, while Philippines Women’s national team finished at the bottom spot of the table with 3 points.

Morocco Women’s national team also secured their first victory in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, as they defeated South Korea Women’s national team 1-0 on Sunday morning.

A lone goal from Ibtissam Jraidi gave Morocco Women’s national team a well deserved victory over South Korea Women’s national team.

Germany Women’s national team are currently at the top spot of group H table with 3 points, Colombia Women’s national team are in the second spot, Morocco Women’s national team are in the third spot, while South Korea Women’s national team are in the bottom spot.

Brazil Women’s national team star Ary Borges is currently the highest goal scorer with 3 goals and an assist, Sophie Roman Haug and Amanda Ilestedt also have 3 goals each, while Jenifer Hermoso, Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, Hinata Miyazawa, Alexandra Popp, Redondo Ferrer and Fridolina Rolfo have two goals each.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)