FIFA Women’s World Cup table and top scorers after Canada defeated Ireland to move to the top spot

Canada Women’s national team moved to the top spot of group B table on Wednesday, following their remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team in the Matchday 2 of the competition.

Canada Women’s national team played out a goalless draw against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in their first game, and they were able to win their first game on Wednesday.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Canada Women’s national team.

The Republic of Ireland Women’s national team took the lead through Katie McCabe in the 4th minute, and Canada Women’s national team equalized in the 45th minute through an own goal from Megan Connolly to end the first half 1-1.

Adriana Leon scored the winning goal for Canada Women’s national team in the 53rd minute to end the match 2-1.

The defeat against Canada Women’s national team means the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team have crashed out of the competition.

Canada Women’s national team are currently at the top spot of their group table with 4 points from 2 matches played, Australia Women’s national team are in the second spot, Nigeria Women’s national team are in the third spot, the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team are currently at the bottom spot with no point.

Brazil Women’s national team star Art Borges is currently the highest goal scorer with 3 goals and an assist, while Jenifer Hermoso, Sophia Smith, Hinata Miyazawa, Alexandra Popp, and Redondo Ferrer have 2 goals each.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)