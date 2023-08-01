FIFA Women’s World Cup table after Netherlands secured a remarkable 7-0 victory over Vietnam

Netherlands Women’s national team finished at the top spot of group E table on Tuesday morning, as they secured a remarkable 7-0 victory over Vietnam Women’s national team in their Matchday 3 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Netherlands Women’s national team have been exceptional since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to perform excellently again on Tuesday morning, as they recorded a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match ended in favour of Netherlands Women’s national team.

Lieke Martens broke the deadlock for Netherlands Women’s national team in the 8th minute, and Katja Snoeijs doubled the lead in the 11th minute, and Esmee Brugts made it 3-0 in the 18th minute. Jill Roord made it 4-0 in the 23rd minute and Danielle van de Donk scored another goal in the 45th minute to end the first half 5-0.

Esmee Brugts scored her second goal of the game in the 57th minute before Jill Roord scored the last goal of the game in the 83rd minute to end the match 7-0.

Netherlands Women’s national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and they all played crucial roles in their team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Vietnam Women’s national team has now taken Netherlands Women’s national team to the top spot of their group table with 7 points from 3 matches played, and they have booked their spot in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Netherlands Women’s national team finished at the top spot of group E table, United States of America Women’s national team finished at the second spot, Portugal Women’s national team finished at the third spot, while Vietnam Women’s national team finished at the bottom spot with no point.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

