FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden advanced to the semi final, after a hard-fought victory over Japan

Sweden Women’s national team have booked their spot in the semi final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan Women’s national team on Friday morning.

Sweden Women’s national team and Japan Women’s national team have been exceptional since the beginning of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the two teams were also impressive on Friday morning.

Prior to Friday’s game, Japan Women’s national team have won all their 4 matches in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but they were unable to secure a win on Friday.

Sweden Women’s national team also won all their 3 group stage matches, and they played out a goalless draw against United States of America Women’s national team in the round of 16 before winning penalty shootout, and they also defeated Japan Women’s national team in the quarter final.

Arsenal Women’s football club star Amanda Ilestedt broke the deadlock for Sweden Women’s national team in the 32nd minute an assist from Magdalena Eriksson to end the first half 1-0.

Filippa Angeldal doubled the lead in the 51st minute through a penalty kick before Honoka Hayashi scored a consolation goal for Japan Women’s national team in the 87th minute to end the match 2-1.

Sweden Women’s national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and they were able to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Japan Women’s national team has now helped Sweden Women’s national team to book their spot in the semi final of the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

