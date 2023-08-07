FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Result And Review After Australia Picked The Q/Finals Ticket

Co-hosts Australia Women, are gradually moving on with their latest performance in the Round of 16 encounter with their counterparts from Denmark.

The Denmark Women weren’t bad in any way following their inability to hold down co-hosts in the knockout game after proving their mettle in the Group stage. Foord opened scoring for Australia Women in the 29th minute to put the cohorts ahead in a very convincing manner as Denmark Women tried to bounce back until the first half ended in favour of the Host.

Denmark resumed with some awesome moves in the second half, fighting really hard to get back into the game. Few chances were created by Harder but their was nothing to show until Australia Women took charge again to put the game under their control. Raso’s second half effort came in the 70th minute when a pass came through to her and she quickly delivered to make it 2-0 for co-hosts Australia.

There was nothing really to take away from Denmark Women based on their performance and determination but for fate, they looked unfortunate as they lost in regulation time by 2-0. The introduction of star Player Samantha Kerr was good for her fitness as she had her chance to shine in few minutes of play she enjoyed. Australia Women will face France or Morocco in the quarter finals. Do you see Australia Women beating any of the above mentioned teams? Share your thoughts

