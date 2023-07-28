SPORT

FIFA Women’s World Cup reacts after Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala scored to set a new record

The FIFA Women’s World Cup have reacted, after Barcelona Women’s football club star Asisat Oshoala came from the bench to score a stunning goal in Super Falcons of Nigeria’s remarkable 3-2 victory over Australia Women’s national team on Thursday afternoon.

The former Arsenal Women’s football club star was dropped to the bench by her coach, and she was able to make an instant impact on the pitch after being introduced in the second half.

Asisat Oshoala replaced Uchenna Kanu in the second half of the game, and she scored her team’s last goal of the game in the 72nd minute.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu and Osinachi Ohale helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to secure a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory, while Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy scored for Australia Women’s national team.

The goal against Australia Women’s national team means Asisat Oshoala has made history by becoming the first female African footballer to score in three different Women’s World Cup.

Reacting after Asisat Oshoala scored a classic goal in Super Falcons of Nigeria’s remarkable 3-2 victory over Australia Women’s national team, FIFA Women’s World Cup posted on their verified Twitter handle on Thursday evening that;

“Asisat Oshoala became the first African player to score in 3 separate FIFA Women’s World Cups, Baller.”

Asisat Oshoala will now be looking forward to building on her impressive performance for the Super Falcons of Nigeria when they play their next game against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team in few days time.

