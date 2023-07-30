FIFA Women’s World Cup reacts after Jraidi scored Morocco’s first ever WWC goal vs Korea on Sunday.

30-year-old Moroccan forward, Ibtissam Jraidi opened the scoring for Morocco against South Korea in the first 6 minutes of their FIFA Women’s World Cup fixture at the Coopers Stadium on Sunday morning.

The goal from Ibtissam Jraidi was Morocco first ever goal at FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

However, after the ball struck the back of the net to give the African nation, Morocco an early lead against South Korea, Ibtissam Jraidi celebrated her goal with great passion, attracting reactions from FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Reacting after Morocco scored their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup goal against South Korea on Sunday morning, FIFA Women’s World Cup posted on Facebook: “What it means.

Ibtissam Jraidi scores Morocco’s first ever #FIFAWWC goal!”

This Facebook post from FIFA Women’s World Cup reacting after Morocco scored their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup goal against South Korea has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have commended the Moroccans while some have described the moment as awesome.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

