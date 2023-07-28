FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria is the only African country that has not been defeated in 2023 FWWC

Nigeria Women’s national team popularly known as the Super Falcons of Nigeria is the only African country that has not been defeated in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their impressive 3-2 victory over host country Australia Women’s national team on Thursday afternoon in the Matchday 2 of the competition.

Randy Waldrum led Super Falcons of Nigeria started the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a hard-fought draw against Canada Women’s national team last week, and they were able to secure a well deserved victory in their second game of the competition.

Super Falcons of Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum started his best players against Australia Women’s national team, and they were able to guide their team to a remarkable victory.

Goals from Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and substitute Barcelona Women’s football club star Asisat Oshoala helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to secure a remarkable victory, while Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy scored for Australia Women’s national team.

The victory over Australia Women’s national team has now marked Nigeria’s first win in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, and they have moved to the top spot of group B table with 4 points from 2 matches played.

Morocco, Zambia, South Africa and the Super Falcons of Nigeria are the four countries that are representing Africa in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but Nigeria Women’s national team is the only country to secure a victory in the competition and they have not been defeated (won 1 and drew 1) and they are also on the verge of booking their spot in the next round.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

