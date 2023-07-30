FIFA Women’s World Cup: Morocco becomes 2nd African team to secure a win in 2023 FWWC after Nigeria

Morocco Women’s national team have become the second African country to secure a win in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after the Super Falcons of Nigeria, following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea Women’s national team on Sunday morning.

Morocco Women’s national team suffered an embarrassing 6-0 defeat against Germany Women’s national team in their first game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup few days ago, but they were able to secure a remarkable 1-0 victory over South Korea Women’s national team in their Matchday 2.

Morocco Women’s national team head coach made few changes to the team that lost 6-0 against Germany Women’s national team, and the players were fantastic in the entertaining encounter.

Ibtissam Jraidi broke the deadlock for Morocco Women’s national team in the 6th minute after receiving an assist from Hanane Ait El Haj to end the first half 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended 1-0 in favour of Morocco Women’s national team.

Morocco Women’s national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and their excellent performances helped their team to secure a well deserved victory over South Korea Women’s national team.

The victory over South Korea Women’s national team has now marked Morocco Women’s national team’s first victory in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and they are the second African country to record a win in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

