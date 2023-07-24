FIFA Women’s World Cup Group F Results And Table After Brazil Won And France Played A Draw

FIFA Women’s World Cup keeps going stronger as expectations from Top Teams are not really what many thought it would in the tournament. Group F games for Day 1 have been played and only Brazil Women can boast of all vital points on their opening game.

All eyes on France’s Diani and Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw in their opening Group contest especially after glorious performances for their different Club sides in last season’s campaign. Although France were much up to the challenge, but as plenty as the number of their chances so was their wasteful attitude in the encounter. Diani was very close to scoring with her head about 4 times but the result was still the same. Jamaica Women on the other hand were lucky not to concede a goal but still fought hard to secure their first World Cup point, as they ended the game Goalless with highly rated France Women. Unfortunately for Khadijah Shaw, she received her 2nd yellow card few minutes to the end of the game, only to be sent off for bad tackle on a French defender.

Brazil Women got their 9th opening game win of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, as they have had previous 8 in previous World Cup. Playing debutant Panama was a little easy for the Brazilians as they secured all 3 points. Alves Borges opened scoring for the Brazilians in the 19th minute before doing exactly same thing to double Brazil’s lead in the 39th minute. At half time, Brazil were already confident that the day will surely go their way. Panama’s struggle couldn’t really yield any positive results as Joao made it 3-0, 3 minutes into the second half. Alves Borges completed here Hat-trick in 70th minute to seal win for Brazil Women as they beat Panama by 4 goals.

After scoring 4 fantastic goals, Brazil are on top of Group F table with 3 points. France and Jamaica have a point each as Panama will have to face Jamaica Women in their next game for points in the tournament. Brazil Women looks like Major contenders, how far can they go in the competition? Share your thoughts

