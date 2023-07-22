FIFA Women’s World Cup Group D Results And Table After England And Denmark Won Their Games On Day 1

Group D games at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup for Day 1 went well with a lackluster performance from the European Champions, England.

Bookmakers had predicted huge goals for England Women against Haiti Women in Brisbane, for their opening Group D game but the scoreline wasn’t as predicted even though England eventually beat Haiti. The struggle to get a goal for England by Russo, Stanway, Kelly and others was very obvious as England failed to play a compact game against a side ranked 53rd in the world. However, Lionesses were lucky to get a goal from the penalty spot through Stanway’s retaken penalty kick that came from a stupid handball by a Haiti Women’s defender in the penalty area. England failed to capitalise on their first half lead in the second half as no goals were scored between the side. England won by 1-0 to kick-start their campaign with 3 points.

China Women as well couldn’t do enough to nail Denmark women in the second Group game which was more of a struggle than tactics. Denmark’s Chelsea Harder wasn’t given much chances by the Chinese just as the Canadian shut Nigeria’s Oshoala out in their opening game. The first half stood Goalless but a late goal by Amelia Vansgaard header from Harder’s corner kick in the 89th minute condemned the Chinese to an unexpected defeat in their opening game of the tournament. It ended 1-0 in favour of the Danish Women.

Victory in both venues of Group D games produced 3 points for two Teams and they have only been seperated by the alphabet that starts their countries’ names on the log.

China and Haiti women will really have to sit firm in their second game for chance to put their hope in charge for next phase tickets. Do you think England and China women needs more motivation or just some instructions to bring out the best in them? Share your thoughts.

