FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A And B Results And Tables After Hosts Both Won Their Games On Day 1

The Women’s World Cup Tournament is really looking good for the Host’s as Both Australia and New Zealand got the most important points in their opening games of the competition.

Co-hosts, New Zealand were very ready and prepared for their opening game of the tournament, going by their performance and strength applied against Norway in their Opening Group game. The Co-hosts were lucky to hold down a goal seeking Norway side in the first half to a Goalless draw. However, their early second half goal from Wilkinson just 3 minutes into the half secured all points for Co-hosts New Zealand. Just before the end of the game, New Zealand had opportunity to doubled their lead but Ria Percival wasted a penalty kick after Tuva Hansen’s hand ball infringement. Co-hosts won their first World Cup game by a lone goal after 5 trial in front of over 42,000 spectators who were their main motivators.

Australia Women no doubt missed the service of Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr who got injury just few minutes to the tournament’s kick off. After being frustrated in the first half by debutant Republic of Ireland, Australia Women became very aggressive and ambitious until the door opened to victory for the Co-hosts. Hayley Raso’s foul on Marissa Sheva gifted Australia a priceless penalty in the 56th minutes in which Steph Catley superbly converted to give Australia their lead and eventually their first win of the competition. Without prolific Sam Kerr, Australia beat Ireland by a goal to establish their presence in the tournament.

Australia and New Zealand are leading their groups by 3 points each, following their opening games’ victorious shows. In few hours later, Super Falcon of Nigeria will face Canada for their first game of the competition, to tussle Australia on group B top spot With the level of Play so far in this Competition, how far do you think African Nations can go? Share your thoughts and follow for more stories.

