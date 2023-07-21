FIFA Women’s WC: Why Some Fans Are Calling Deborah Abiodun “Kante”

The FIFA Women’s World started with a goalless draw for the Super Falcons of Nigeria. Note that the game was full of so many exciting moments, but both teams failed to break the deadlock after 90 minutes.

However, fans have been talking about the penalty save by the Super Falcons goalkeeper, the sad red card to youngster Deborah Abiodun, and the need to improve as a team in the next group-stage games. On the other hand, this article will focus on why some fans are calling Deborah Abiodun “Kante” after the game against Canada. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Appreciate Her Workrate.

Note that French midfielder N’golo Kante is distinct from other players because of his work rate on the pitch of play. For many years, Kante is known for covering a lot of ground by making vital tackles and interceptions, and the midfielder can do this for 90 minutes. On the other hand, Deborah Abiodun also covered a lot of ground even though she is only 19. She was everywhere on the pitch, but she sadly got a red card. However, many fans are appreciating Abiodun’s energy and strength in midfield, and for this reason, some fans are calling her Kante of the Super Falcons.

