FIFA refers to Karim Benzema as a ‘King’ after scoring a classic goal in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory

The World football governing body FIFA has referred to Real Madrid football club captain Karim Benzema as a King, after scoring his 400 club goals in their remarkable 2-0 away victory over Athletic Bilbao football club on Sunday night.

The former Olympique Lyon football club star has been fantastic for Real Madrid football club since last season and he was able to impress again on Sunday night, as he scored a stunning goal in their well deserved away victory.

Karim Benzema started in Real Madrid’s attack and he was able to impress in the game as he scored the team’s first goal in the 24th minute through an assist from Marco Asensio to end the first half 1-0.

Germany star Toni Kroos doubled the lead for Real Madrid football club in the 90th minute to end the match 2-0 in favour of the away team.

Karim Benzema has now scored the total number of 400 club goals for Olympique Lyon football club of France and Real Madrid football club of Spain, and he has also equalled Raul Gonzalez’s Laliga goal record for Real Madrid football club.

Most LaLiga goals scored for Real Madrid football club:

Cristiano Ronaldo (311)

Raul Gonzalez (228)

Karim Benzema (228).

Reacting after Karim Benzema scored a stunning goal for Real Madrid football club in their remarkable 2-0 away victory over Athletic Bilbao football club, FIFA posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

” King Karim!

Karim Benzema doing Karim Benzema things for Real Madrid football club tonight, Where does Karim Benzema ranked among the Best?”

