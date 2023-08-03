FIFA reacts after South Africa made history by qualifying for their first ever knockout stage in WWC

The World football governing body FIFA has reacted after South Africa Women’s national team made history by qualifying for their first ever knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup, following their hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory over Italy Women’s national team on Wednesday morning.

South Africa Women’s national team were not impressive in their first two matches, as they managed to secure a point, but they were able to perform excellently on Wednesday, as they came from behind to defeat Italy Women’s 3-2.

Goals from Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana and an own goal from Benedetta Orsi gave South Africa Women’s national team a remarkable victory, while Ariana Caruso scored a brace for Italy Women’s national team.

The victory over Italy Women’s national team means South Africa Women’s national team have secured their first ever victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and they have also qualified for the knockout stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Reacting after South Africa Women’s national team secured their first ever victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time, FIFA posted on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday morning that;

“What a moment for Banyana Banyana! A first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup win secures them a place in the knockout stages for the first time.

South Africa Women’s national team will now be looking forward to continuing their impressive performance when they play their next game in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup next week.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)