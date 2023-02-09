FIFA reacts after Real Madrid defeated Al Ahly FC to secure their spot in Club World Cup final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The World football governing body popularly known as FIFA has reacted after Real Madrid football club secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Al Ahly football club of Egypt to qualify for the final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

The Spanish Laliga Santander Champions were at their best against Al Ahly football club and they were able to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti started his best players against Al Ahly football club and they were able to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent in the game.

Real Madrid football club took the lead through Brazil national team star Vinicius Junior in the 42nd minute to end the first half 1-0.

Federico Valverde doubled the lead in the 46th minute and Ali Maaloul made it 2-1 in the 65th minute through a penalty kick. Rodrygo made it 3-1 in the 90th minute before substitute Sergio Arribas scored the last goal of the game in the 90+8 minute to end the match 4-1.

The victory over Al Ahly football club has now helped Real Madrid football club to book their spot in the final of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, and they will play against Al Hilal football club of Saudi Arabia.

Reacting after Real Madrid football club defeated Al Ahly football club 4-1 in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup to progress to the final of the competition, FIFA posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“A 5-goal-thriller sees Los Blancos heading to the Club World Cup final.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)