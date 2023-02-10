FIFA reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in his team’s 4-0 away League victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The World football governing body popularly known as FIFA has reacted after Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr football club in their remarkable 4-0 away win over Al Wehda football club on Thursday night at King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca.

The five times Ballon D’or award winner was given a starting role by coach Rudi Garcia against Al Wehda football club, and he was able to prove himself as he scored four beautiful goals in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr football club’s attack alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Uzbekistan national team star Jaloliddin Masharipov and he was able to outshine his mates in the game as he guided them to a convincing victory.

Two goals in both halves of the game from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al Nassr football club to secure a well deserved victory over Al Wehda football club.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s four goals against Al Wehda football club, it means he has been able to score five goals in his last two League matches for Al Nassr football club in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Reacting after Cristiano Ronaldo scored all his team’s four goals against Al Wehda football club, FIFA posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“A four-goal night for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The Portugal national team captain will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for Al Nassr football club when they play their next League game against Al Taawon football club, at MRSOOL Stadium in Riyadh Saudi Arabia next weekend.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)