FIFA Names Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema as the Finalists for The Best Men’s Footbal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The three finalists for the 2022 FIFA Best Men’s Football Player Award have been revealed as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Karim Benzema. FIFA, the governing body of soccer, made the announcement on Friday.

Messi, who captained Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, was a standout performer in the tournament and was awarded the Golden Ball for his efforts. Mbappé, playing alongside Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, won the tournament’s Golden Boot with eight goals. On the other hand, Benzema was unable to participate in the World Cup due to injury but was still honored with the Ballon d’Or for his successful year with Real Madrid, winning both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles.

In addition to the men’s award, the finalists for the Best Women’s Player Award were also announced, with Alexia Putellas of Spain, England forward Beth Mead, and Alex Morgan of the United States all in the running.

The winners of all categories, including the best men’s and women’s players, coaches, goalkeepers, and the Puskas Award for the best goal of 2022, will be announced on February 27 at an awards ceremony in Paris.

SeunOladunjoye (

)