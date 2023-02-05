FIFA Club World Cup: Super Eagles star Ighalo returns from injury to guide his team to semi-final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Odion Jude Ighalo returns from injury to guide Al Hilal football club to the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, following their hard-fought victory over Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in Rabat.

Odion Ighalo has been one of the best players in the Saudi Arabia Pro League since the beginning of the season, but he has been able to miss his team’s last four matches due to injury.

The Nigerian international missed Al Hilal football club’s games against the likes of Al Raed FC, Al Adalh FC, Al Abha and Al Feiha football club before returning to action against Wydad Casablanca football club of Morocco in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The former Manchester United football club star started in Al Hilal football club’s attack attack alongside Mali national team star Moussa Marega and Brazilian star Michael and the trio were exceptional in the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Wydad Casablanca football club took the lead through Ayoub El Amloud in the 52nd minute and Mohamed Kanno equalized for Al Hilal football club in the 90th minute before Al Hilal FC won 5-4 on penalty shootout.

Odion Ighalo was fantastic for Al Hilal football club in the game and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Wydad Casablanca football club has now taken Al Hilal football club to the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, and they will be playing against Flamengo football club of Brazil.

