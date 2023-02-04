FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid To Face Africa’s Representative In The Semi Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All is set for the Semi final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup following the outcome of today’s games. The team that will face the European champions, Real Madrid have also been known.

The first semi final clash will be between Asian champions, Al Hilal and South American champions, Flamingo. The next will be between UEFA Champions league winners, Real Madrid and Africa’s representative, Al Ahly.

Al Ahly made it to the tournament as the runners up of the 2022 CAF Champions League which was won by Wydad Casablanca. That is because, Wydad Casablanca came into the tournament as the representative of Morocco, the tournament’s host country so, Egyptian club, Al Ahly are now in the tournament as Africa’s representative.

Al Ahly thrashed Oceania champions, Auckland City, 3-0. in the first round of games and then in the second round, they defeated Seattle Sounders FC by a lone goal. They will now face Real Madrid to see if they will go on to the final.

