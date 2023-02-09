SPORT

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL: Real Madrid To Face Odion Ighalo’s Al-Hilal After S/F Convincing Victory

The stage for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final is set following the completion of the second semi-final ties between Real Madrid and Al-Ahly yesterday night which ended in a convincing four goals to one scoreline in favour of the Los Blancos.

The first semi-final ties was played between Al-Hilal and Flamengo which ended in five-goal thriller with a scoreline of three goals to two in favour of the Saudi Professional Football League Champion.

With the results of the two semi-finals, it is now certain that Real Madrid will be taking on Al-Hilal in the final of the competition to be played on Saturday 11th February at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

This will be another clash of the Titans with Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestro, Odion Jude Ighalo facing the Los Blancos in what is expected to be a blockbuster final.

Al-Hilal going into the game will be hoping to make another history by winning the coveted trophy after becoming the first ever Saudi Arabian club-side to reach the final of the competition.

Real Madrid on the other hand will be hoping to win their fifth title in the tournament so as to extend their status as the most decorated club in Europe, as well as adding more to their trophy cabinet.

Wishing them both the very best of luck ahead of the finals to be played this weekend.

