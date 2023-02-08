FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Team News And Analysis

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid will look to kick-off their 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign in style when they face Al Ahly at Stade Moulay Abdallah on Wednesday evening. Los Blancos failed to impress in a 1-0 loss to Mallorca, but it has to be noted that Carlo Ancelotti rested key players in Sunday’s clash.

All David Alaba, Luka Modric, and Tony Kroos return to the starting XI, while this match comes too early for Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois. Defender Eder Militao remains in the recovery room.

The nominal hosts, on the other hand, set up a meeting with the La Liga giants by beating Auckland City (3-0) and Seattle Sounders (1-0). The Egyptians are eager to claim a major scalp in the FIFA Club World Cup semis, but seeing that star players return to Real Madrid’s starting line-up, I think that an away win will happen. Al Ahly midfielder Afsha is pushing for a start after scoring the winner as a substitute against Seattle.

Al-Ahly should already be acclimatised ahead of this FIFA Club World Cup semi-final, given they have already come through two rounds to get this far, beating Auckland City and Seattle Sounds 3-0 and 1-0 respectively.

That extends the Egyptian’s recent run to scoring in 20 of their last 22 competitive matches, while they are unbeaten in league matches this season. This is a much tougher test for Marcel Koller’s side, though, and to reach the final, they will have to create history by beating a European side for the first time.

If it comes as any consolation to Al-Ahly, Real Madrid are not exactly firing on all cylinders, losing 1-0 to Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday, although a number of first team regulars were missing. That result was only the second time Carlo Ancelotti’s side have failed to score in 32 outings this season, with 20 of those seeing both teams score.

That highlights the defensive frailties Los Blancos have, but they are chasing a fifth FIFA Club World Cup title this century, with both teams netting in seven of their previous 11 outings in the competition. I am of the opinion that both teams will score in this game with Real Madrid winning.

Team : Al Ahly

The Al Ahly manager Marcel Koller does not have any fitness worries whatsoever ahead of this clash with a fully injury-free squad available to select from.

Team : Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has a number of players out of action. Eder Militao (Muscle Injury), Lucas Vazquez (Ankle Injury), Ferland Mendy (Muscle Injury) and Eden Hazard (Patella tendon irritation) will miss out on this game.

