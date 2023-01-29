FIFA bans Manchester United ex-striker Edinson Cavani and three others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Edinson Cavani, a former Manchester United attacker, was one of four players banned by FIFA on Friday.

Cavani and his Uruguay teammate, Diego Godin, were both suspended for one game after confronting the referee following their 2022 FIFA World Cup match against Ghana’s Black Stars in Qatar.

FIFA also banned Uruguay’s Fernando Muslera and Jose Maria Gimenez for four matches.

FIFA has launched an investigation into the four players who angrily abused the referee after exiting the tournament in Qatar despite beating Ghana 2-0 in their final group match on December 2.

Uruguay had one foot in the round of 16 in Group H deciders before South Korea scored in stoppage time to beat Portugal 2-1 and qualify by scoring one goal more than the South Americans over their three matches.

The Germany referee, Daniel Siebert, opted not to award penalties for tackles on Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in the first half and Cavani in the closing stages of the match, with former Barcelona star Luis Suarez saying after the clash that FIFA was “against Uruguay.”

The four athletes will also be required to perform community service connected to football and pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,701). Additionally, FIFA ruled that Uruguay must partially close its stadium when it hosts the following FIFA “A” international game.

(extracted from the Daily Post)

