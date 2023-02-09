FIFA Announces The 3 Final Nominees For The Best Coach Of The Year Award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The World Football governing body, FIFA have dropped 2 managers and have announced the 3 final nominees for the award of the best coach of the year.

FIFA had earlier on, nominated Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, Moroccan National team coach, Walid Regragui, Argentine National Team Coach, Lionel Scaloni and French National team coach, Didier Deschamps.

But, according to a post on FIFA’s verified Facebook Page, 3 coaches have now been shortlisted while 2 have been dropped. The shortlisted coaches are:

Lionel Scaloni: the Argentine tactician led the Argentine national team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti: the Italian tactician led the Real Madrid team to win the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions league season and also the Spanish La Liga.

Pep Guardiola: the Spanish tactician led Manchester City to win the 2021/2022 English Premier league season.

Walid Regragui and Didier Deschamps were dropped despite leading Morocco and France to a second place and a fourth place finish respectively at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

