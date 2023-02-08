FIFA 23: Why Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk Is Not Rated 90 On The Game Despite Holding The Player Card

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Earlier this week, Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk showed off a FIFA player card that had him on a staggering 90 rating much to the excitement of the blues supporters.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian forward who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January was recently just added to the Chelsea’s FIFA 23 squad and is now available for anyone who wants to play the game with the Blues.

Contrary to that many Chelsea fans think, the player does not have a rating of 90 even though he was holding up a player card with a 90 rating on it.

Despite having an improved rating from the last update, with the player still a young, raw talent, EA Sports have rated him 75 out of 99, a relatively low rating overall.

At 75 overall, he has the same current ability as Armando Broja, whilst he’s higher than fellow January signings like Santos (70) and Fofana (68).

The likes of Carney Chukwuemeka (64), Omar Hutchinson (64), Lewis Hall (61) and a few other youngsters are all also rated lower than Mudryk, whilst the rest of the Blues’ first team are rated higher than the Ukrainian.

But, why he had a player card of 90 was because, EA are predicting the Ukrainian to reach a rating of around 85/99. The 90 rating card was simply a future stars card and not his current card on the game.

Checkout Other Future Stars Ratings

EA are predicting that the Chelsea player alongside many top youngsters like Alvarez, Gavi, Adeyemi, Elanga and others will become the future stars of the game.

WoleOscar (

)