FFWWC: Latest Group B Table After Super Falcons’ Goalless Draw Against Canada

The Super Falcons of Nigeria began their campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on a promising note after they held one of the tournament favorites, Canada to a goalless draw in the early hours of Friday at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Even though the reigning Olympic champions dominate the possession the Africans were able to contain their attacking forces with their remarkable backline and excellent goalkeeping from Nnadozie Chiamaka, who saved a penalty from one of the experienced Canadian players, Sinclair in the 50th minute.

Elsewhere, Australia had a perfect start to their mission in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup following their hard-fought 1-0 win over debutant the Republic of Ireland. Stephanie Catley’s 52nd-minute spot-kick sealed the victory for the host in front of thousands of their home crowd at the Sydney Olympic Stadium.

Nigeria will face Australia in their next game of the tournament, while Canada will confront the Republic of Ireland.

