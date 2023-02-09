Few things to expect from Chelsea as they prepare for the return of the UEFA champions league

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The month of February will see Chelsea football club add European assignments to their league campaign, the UEFA champions league is back and the quest to finish in the top four will also intensify.

The reality is that Chelsea squad is taking a good shape ahead of those run of games and below we will be listing few reasons why Chelsea supporters should be excited starting from the game against Westham united on Saturday and the first leg of the UEFA champions league knockout stage against Borussia Dortmund.

Graham Potter prepares Chelsea for Westham united and Borrusia Dortmund game Twitter photos

Injured players are back and nearing full fitness. Players like Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana have all made a swift and timely return to training session and will be a big boost to Chelsea quest.

Reece James is a massive boost for Chelsea Twitter photos

New signings get along with the squad. The integration process for new players at the club seems to be going on smoothly and it is one reason the fans should be very excited going forward.

New signing Mykhailo Mudryk dripping in training at Cobham centre Twitter photos

The return of Jao Felix. The little magician will be back in action this weekend against Westham united after completing his three match suspension, Chelsea supporters should get really excited.

He will link up well with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz or Noni Madueke in attack.

Jao Felix and Enzo Fernandez Twitter photos

