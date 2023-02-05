Few reasons why Mykhailo Mudryk will prove doubters wrong in Chelsea next game in the league

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of Chelsea football club mega signing in the concluded january transfer window Mykhailo Mudryk flopped in Chelsea last game against Fulham at stamford bridge, he performed so bad that he was substituted at half time by head coach Graham potter, although the coach stated afterwards that he was suffering from cold infection.

While that could be a legitimate excuse for his poor performance in that game, football supporters and pundits have quickly slammed that performance while others are now questioning his price tag but we are convinced that the Ukrainian sensation who impressed against Liverpool at Anfield on his debut will light up the league in Chelsea’s colour.

First he needs a little time to fully integrate himself with the team and have a better understanding with both his fellow attackers and the left back, especially with Ben Chilwell set to return to first team football after making a cameo appearance on Friday.

Then Jao Felix expected return in the next game will improve his link up play in attack better than what Mason Mount and the rest have offered so far, the Ukraine will use his speed to trouble premier league defenders especially in big games.

Ruling the winger out completely after just one game is not a wise one, we are convincing that Mykhailo Mudryk have both the skill sets and mentality to thrive at Chelsea is just a matter of time.

