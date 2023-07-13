FCN vs ARS: Match Preview And Kickoff Time For Today’s Club-Friendly Game In Germany

Arsenal will be hoping to get their pre-season campaign off to a remarkable start when they face the German second-division side FC Nuremberg later today in Germany.

The Gunners will be going into today’s warm-up game off the back of their resounding 5-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last outing, and they will be hoping to build on the remarkable feat when they confront FC Nuremberg ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The German second-division side, on the other hand, will enter the club-friendly game off the back of their convincing 3-1 win over Diosgyori VTK in their last test game, and they will be looking for another victory over the Gunners to continue with their preparation for the upcoming season in Germany.

Kickoff Time:

FC Nuremberg will play host to Arsenal in their next pre-season club-friendly game today, at Max-Morlock Stadion, and the game has been scheduled to begin at exactly 6 PM Nigerian time.

The Gunners defeated FC Nuremberg 5-3 the last time both teams met last summer, can Mikel Arteta’s men get another victory today?

