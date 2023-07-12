FCN vs ARS: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

Arsenal will begin their preseason campaign against German team FC Nurnberg at the Max-Morlock-Stadion. Arsenal hosted Watford at their training ground a few days ago, drawing 1-1 with a number of young players on the pitch.

The journey to Germany to face Nurnberg will be Arsenal’s first official friendly, and a handful of first-team regulars are anticipated to start. All eyes will be on new signing Kai Havertz, who joined from London rivals Chelsea a few weeks ago for £65 million.

Last year, these two clubs battled it out in an eight-goal thriller, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal coming out on top 5-3. Six days after this match, Arsenal will embark on a tour of the United States, where they will face the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United, and Barcelona.

Nurnberg had another dismal season last year, finishing 14th in the Bundesliga 2 standings. The nine-time league champions enter the new season hoping to reclaim their place in the top division, where they last competed in the 2018/19 season.

Nurnberg were able to maintain consistent results at this venue compared to previous seasons, with seven wins, four draws, and six losses in 17 home games.

The German team has already started their preseason campaign with three victories and a draw in four games. Nurnberg’s most recent victory was a 3-1 home victory over Hungarian side DVTK on Sunday.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Nurnberg match will go down on Thursday at 6PM Nigerian time.

