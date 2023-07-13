FCN vs ARS: Check Out How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team

Arsenal will begin their preparation for the new English Premier League campaign with a club-friendly game against the German second-division side FC Nuremberg later today at Max-Morlock Stadion in Germany.

The North Londoners will be going into the friendly game for the first time in action since their remarkable 5-0 whipping of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game of the previous season in England, and they will be looking for a victory over the German side to build on their 2022-23 campaign performance.

How will Mikel Arteta line up his team for today’s game against FC Nuremberg?

The Gunners will be going into today’s game against FC Nuremberg with a strong squad, as the team have no injury worries. The likes of Mohamed Elneny, William Saliba, and Oleksandr Zinchencho who missed the last part of the last season due to injury are all back in training with the team.

Kai Havertz who recently completed his move to the Emirates from Chelsea is expected to make his non-competitive debut for the Gunners today against Nuremberg.

Check out the possible lineup below:

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

