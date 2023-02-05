FCB vs SEV: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona leads La Liga by five points heading into the weekend. They will look for another three points at home against Sevilla, who are currently 13th in the table.

Barcelona has only lost one of their 19 league games this season. That happened in mid-October at second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona have earned 28 points from ten games since then.

Sevilla may be 13th in La Liga, but they are only two points clear of the drop zone. This season, they have won only five of their 19 league games, but they have won their last two in La Liga. Three of their last four league games have been won, but they were against three teams currently in the relegation zone; this will be a little more difficult.

Sevilla have won two of their nine away league games, but the second came in October. Since then, they’ve gone four games without a win, including a 3-1 loss at Real Madrid. Their league visits to Barcelona have not gone well, with only one point earned in the last ten.

KICKOFF TIME: Sevilla versus Barcelona match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

