FCB vs RMD: Match Preview, Possible Lineups, And Kickoff Time For The Blockbuster Club-Friendly Game

Spanish LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will later today in Texas square off against each other in the club-friendly edition of the world-famous El Clasico.

The Blaungrana will be going into the high-profile club friendly game after their disappointing 5-3 loss to Arsenal in their previous pre-season match, and they will be looking for a victory over Real Madrid in a bid to return to the winning ways.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, will enter the game after their convincing 2-0 win over Manchester United in their last outing, they will be looking for another victory over the Catalans to continue with their preparation for the upcoming season.

Team :

Alejandro Balde and summer signing Inigo Martinez are the only Barcelona players that are doubtful for the game, while Real Madrid on the other hand, will be going into the tie with a strong team as they currently have no injury concerns.

Barcelona possible line-up:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi.

Real Madrid’s possible line-up:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham; Diaz; Joselu, Vinicius Jr.

Kickoff Time:

The long-awaited club-friendly version of the popular El Clasico will get started at exactly 10 PM today, at AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA.

