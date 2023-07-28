FCB vs RMA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Saturday night, a ‘friendly’ El Clasico takes place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with Barcelona and Real Madrid putting on a show for the Texan spectators.

Xavi’s team most recently lost 5-3 to Arsenal in Los Angeles, while their capital rivals defeated Manchester United 2-0.

Despite scoring three goals against an Arsenal side that had been weakened by a previous defeat to Manchester United, Barcelona failed to bring their defensive savvy to the United States, as Xavi witnessed his side allow five goals to the Gunners in a disappointing start to their transatlantic vacation.

Xavi confessed that Arsenal’s tenacity in that exhibition game surprised him, and the 43-year-old can be certain that there will be no let-up for his side in Dallas as they aim for a swift return to winning ways after defeating Vissel Kobe 2-0 last month.

A sickness outbreak did Barcelona no favours before their eight-goal extravaganza against Arsenal; their planned match against Juventus had to be cancelled, but Xavi’s team appears to have fully recovered from that viral incident and has another trio of difficult friendlies on the horizon.

AC Milan and Joan Gamper Trophy challengers Tottenham Hotspur are lying in wait before La Blaugrana commence the defence of their La Liga title.

Joselu, on loan from Espanyol, ensured Real Madrid’s two-goal triumph over Manchester United on Wednesday, having already seen Jude Bellingham put Los Blancos ahead with a lovely dink after only six minutes.

Joselu struck a fantastic overhead kick beyond a lethargic Andre Onana, who was otherwise a bright light in Man United’s 2-0 loss, in the dying embers of the contest.

Real president Florentino Perez had previously ruled out any additions this summer, and Ancelotti hailed his squad as “complete” following their victory over the Red Devils, having seen a new-look 4-4-2 function well.

Los Blancos will now renew hostilities with Barcelona after their five meetings in the 2022–23 season, which saw La Blaugrana win three times, but their most recent clash ended in a 4-0 Real romp during their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Barcelona match will be played on Saturday at 10PM Nigerian time.

