FCB vs RBE: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

Real Betis have the opportunity to move up to joint-fourth in the Spanish La Liga standings, but they must first defeat league leaders Barcelona. As Betis hosts this game, the two teams are separated by 16 points, with Barcelona on 47 and Betis on 31.

Betis, who are coming off their first win in four matches, have had a difficult season. Borja Iglesias’ late penalty goal gave them a 1-0 win over Getafe in their most recent game. Prior to that, they had lost 1-0 to Espanyol in La Liga and on penalties to Osasuna and Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey and Super Cup, respectively.

Real Betis have only kept one clean sheet in their last five games, which will be unwelcome given that they face the league’s second-best attacking side. They will take pride in the fact that they have only failed to score once in their last five games.

Barcelona beat Betis on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Super Cup in January, and they will look for a clean win when the two teams meet again a little more than three weeks later. Barcelona will be pumped for this game after the return of suspended players Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski.

KICKOFF TIME: Barcelona versus Real Betis match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

