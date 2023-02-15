FCB vs MUN: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two teams in top form in their respective leagues will square off at Camp Nou, where Barcelona will host Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 playoff clash.

Barcelona arrived after finishing third in their Champions League group, while Manchester United finished second in their Europa League group.

Barcelona is coming off a 1-0 La Liga win over Villarreal, their 16th unbeaten game since losing to Bayern Munich in October. After dropping out of the Champions League, this is their second season in the Europa League.

Barcelona has six clean sheets in their last seven games, bringing a strong defensive record into this game. They have only conceded four goals in their last ten games, and they have also performed well at home.

Barcelona has four wins and a draw in their last five home games, with four clean sheets. They played six Europa League matches before being eliminated last season, winning twice and keeping one clean sheet.

This will be the first time these two titans meet in the Europa League. Manchester United has lost to Barcelona in all four of their previous European meetings, all in the Champions League.

The Premier League side comes into this game in good form, having gone unbeaten in six games with five wins. They’ll be aiming for a first-leg advantage, and an unbeaten streak of seven games in a row puts them in good shape. In their most recent game, United came from behind to defeat Leeds United 2-0.

KICKOFF TIME: Barcelona versus Manchester United match will go down on Thursday at 6:45PM Nigerian time.

