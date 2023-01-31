FCB vs. MUN: Match Preview, Analysis, and Kick-Off Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The eagerly anticipated UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Barcelona is scheduled for the competition’s round of 32 in 2022–23. A thrilling matchup between two of the world’s most successful football clubs is anticipated.

With some of the best players in the world, Barcelona is currently ahead of Real Madrid by five points in La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski has scored a lot of goals for the Catalan club this season, scoring in every league. Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Ousmane Dembele are just a few of the elite players at Barcelona who can alter a game’s course.

This year, Manchester United has made a comeback under Erik ten Hag. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have been crucial to the success of the Red Devils, who have been playing some of the best soccer in Europe.

The arrival of Wout Woghorst from Burnley has also added depth to the team, and during his brief time at Old Trafford, he has performed admirably.

Barcelona possible XI

Ter Stegen﻿; Roberto﻿, Balde﻿, Araújo﻿, Kounde﻿; De Jong﻿, Pedri, Gavi﻿; Dembele﻿, Raphinha﻿, Lewandowski﻿.

Man United’s possible XI

De Gea﻿; Wan-Bissaka﻿, Shaw﻿, Varane﻿, Lisandro Martinez﻿; Casemiro﻿, Christian Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford﻿, Wout Weghorst

Date, time, and location of the match

On January 16, 2023, at precisely 5:30 p.m., the game is scheduled to take place at Sportify Camp Nou.

