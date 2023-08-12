FCB vs GET: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Barcelona will open their title defence on the road against Getafe. The hosts finished their preseason campaign with a 4-1 victory over Vitesse. That was a strong comeback following two consecutive defeats to Reims and Granada. They enjoyed a good finish to the previous season, finishing unbeaten in the final four games.

Getafe will be hoping to snap a five-match winless streak against Barcelona in this one. They have, however, produced strong defensive performances in recent encounters with Barcelona. Getafe has held clean sheets in two of their last three matches, conceding only one goal.

Barcelona finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid and will be looking to get off to a solid start. This isn’t a game they’ve had easy in recent meetings, as they’ve failed to score in two of the last three. However, in all of the last three matches, they have held clean sheets while only scoring one goal.

The La Liga champions enter this game in a great preseason position and will look to extend it. Except for a 5-3 defeat to Arsenal, they won all of their preseason games. They had three straight victories coming into this one. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in their most recent match.

KICKOFF TIME: Barcelona versus Getafe match will go down on Sunday at 8:30PM Nigerian time.

