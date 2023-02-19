FCB vs CAD: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After their Europa League match in midweek, Barcelona will return to domestic action, hosting Cadiz in La Liga. The Catalans lead La Liga with 56 points, while Cadiz are 16th with 22.

Barcelona is unbeaten in 17 games coming into this game and will look to improve on their 2-2 draw with Manchester United last time out. Barcelona has won five of the last six league games while keeping five clean sheets and conceding only one goal. They are still the best defensive team in La Liga, having conceded seven goals, which is ten fewer than the second-best defensive team.

Cadiz escaped the relegation zone with a win in their last game. The 2-0 win over Girona in their most recent game was their second in three matches, as was their second clean sheet in that time. They are currently two points above the relegation zone and will attempt to become the league’s second team to defeat Barcelona this season.

Cadiz has five wins, 13 fewer than Barcelona, but they have two wins in their last five meetings with Barcelona, which should boost their confidence. They were defeated 4-0 at home in the first leg by Barcelona. Cadiz has lost two consecutive away games in the league, with only one win in seven.

KICKOFF TIME: Cadiz versus Barcelona match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

