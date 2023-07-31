FCB vs ACM: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Barcelona will begin their preparations for the 2023–24 season with a pre-season friendly against AC Milan on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Catalans won 3-0 over Real Madrid in their last match on Saturday, while Milan is coming off a 2-2 draw with Juventus on Thursday.

Milan have played twice this summer, beginning their preparations for the new season with a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid before drawing 2-2 with Juventus on Thursday.

The Italian giants will now play their final two summer friendlies against Barcelona and Monza before beginning their 2023–24 Serie A campaign away to Bologna on August 21.

Barcelona, meanwhile, began their preparations for the 2023–24 season with a 5-3 loss to Arsenal before defeating Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday night.

Ousmane Dembele scored the opening goal in El Clasico before Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres scored late on, with Xavi’s side in command against their bitter rivals in Texas.

Barcelona will finish their pre-season tour in the United States against Milan before facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy final on August 8. Barcelona will then open their La Liga season away to Getafe on August 13.

KICKOFF TIME: Barcelona versus AC Milan match will go down on Wednesday at 4AM Nigerian time.

